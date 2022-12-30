One of the four University of Idaho students found murdered in their off-campus home is seen speaking with a police officer responding to a noise complaint at that home three months before her death.

The incident happened on Aug. 16, one week before classes started for the semester.

This time around it is Kaylee Goncalves who speaks to police, and almost gets hit with a $300 ticket.

In the end, she gets off with a warning.

"I'll give you verbal warning. Cause I have neighbors calling in saying your music's too loud. You're disturbing the peace," says the officer. "Nothing against having parties, nothing against having people over who are of age to drink. But again, once we start disturbing the neighbors then we have an issue."

The police would be back again, as this is now the fifth video to emerge of police responding to noise complaints at that residence.

In fact, the young man seen with Goncalves in this latest video appears to be the same one who speaks with police a few weeks later on Sept. 2 when none of the residents were at home.

Very little information has been made public since the start of this investigation, and the last update came days before Christmas.

Still, authorities have assured the public that the case has not gone cold.

It has now been more than six weeks since the four University of Idaho students were found brutally murdered in their home near the school's campus, and there are still many questions.

Families of the victims have become increasingly vocal and critical of the investigation into the murders of Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

