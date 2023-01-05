The Bryan Kohberger probable cause affidavit has been unsealed, six days after the alleged murderer's arrest in Pennsylvania.

There is little information regarding motive in the court filings, and the details of the actual crime have been redacted from the filing, but it is alleged that Kohberger, 28, may have been stalking his victims for months before their deaths.

"I was able to determine estimated locations for [Kohberger's cell phone] from June 2022 to present, the time period authorized by the court," reads the affidavit. "The records for the [Kohberger's cell] show the [phone] utilizing cellular resources that provide coverage to the area of [the victims' home] on at least twelve occasions prior to November 13, 2022."

The affidavit also claims that "all of these occasions, except for one, occurred in the late evening and early morning hours of their respective days."

One of these dates was Aug. 21.

Inside Edition Digital reported that Kohberger had been pulled over just before midnight for failing to wear a seatbelt while less than two miles from the victims' home.

The Moscow Police Department began investigating Kohberger as a potential suspect in November claims the affidavit.

That Aug. 21 traffic stop provided authorities with a record showing that Kohberger drove a white Hyundai Elantra.

By the time the car had been located at Washington State University, where Kohberger is currently enrolled as a PhD candidate, there were new license plates.

Inside Edition Digital broke the news on Wednesday that Kohberger changed his registration from Pennsylvania to Washington just days after the murders of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, on Nov. 13.

Most shocking of all however may be the revelation that Kohberger applied to work with the Pullman Police Department in Washington. Pullman is less than 10 miles from Moscow, where the murders took place.

The affidavit claims that the killer walked right by another roommate living in the home, but spared her life.

"D.M. stated she opened her door for the third time after she heard the crying and saw a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her. D.M. described the figure as 5' 10" or taller, male, not very muscular, but athletically built with bushy eyebrows," reads the affidavit.

"The male walked past D.M. as she stood in a 'frozen shock phase.' The male walked towards the back sliding glass door. D.M. locked herself in her room after seeing the male."

According to the affidavit, Police started keeping track of Kohberger in November after learning he drove a white Hyundai Elantra similar to the one captured on multiple video cameras near the victims' home on the night of the massacre.

Kohberger allegedly spent 30 minutes circling the victims' home before entering the residence on the night of the murders, according to the affidavit.

"A review of footage from multiple videos obtained from the King Road Neighborhood showed multiple sightings of Suspect Vehicle I starting at 3:29 a.m. and ending at 4:20 a.m.," reads the affidavit. "These sightings show Suspect Vehicle I makes an initial three passes by the 1122 King Road residence and then leave via Walenta Drive."

Kohberger allegedly entered the home shortly after 4:04 a.m., just minutes after Kernodle received a delivery from Door Dash.

"D.M. stated she originally went to sleep in her bedroom on the southeast side of the second floor. D.M. stated she was awoken at approximately 4:00 a.m. by what she stated sounded like Goncalves playing with her dog in one of the upstairs bedrooms, which were located on the third floor," reads the affidavit.

"A short time later, D.M. said she heard who she thought was Goncalves say something to the effect of 'there's someone here.'"

The roommate looked out the window but did not see anyone, but a short time later heard another noise.

"D.M. stated she opened her door a second time when she heard what she thought was crying coming from Kernodle's room. D.M. then said she heard a male voice say something to the effect of 'it's ok, I'm going to help you,'" claims the affidavit.

The affidavit then says that a neighbor's security camera "picked up distorted audio of what sounded like voices or a whimper followed by a loud thud."

That camera, which is located 50 feet from Kernodle's wall, also picked up the sound of a dog "barking numerous times starting at 4:17 a.m."

Around this time D.M. opened her door when she heard crying, and watched the suspect walk by claims the affidavit.

The killer then exited out the sliding glass door.

Kohberger maintains he is innocent of these crimes.

He appeared in an Idaho courtroom on Thursday after being extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was advised of his rights and formally charged with four counts of murder in the first degree and a felony burglary charge.

He could be facing life in prison or the death penalty is convicted of any of those murder charges.

Kohberger is currently being held without bail at the Latah County Jail and will next appear in court on Jan. 12 for a status conference.