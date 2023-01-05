An affidavit unsealed on Thursday alleges that police arrested Bryan Kohberger after matching DNA found on a knife sheath at the scene of the University of Idaho murders to DNA from trash pulled at his Pennsylvania home.

The affidavit also claims that Kohberger walked right by another female student living in the home after allegedly massacring Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, on Nov. 13.

"D.M. stated she opened her door for the third time after she heard the crying and saw a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her. D.M. described the figure as 5' 10" or taller, male, not very muscular, but athletically built with bushy eyebrows," reads the affidavit.

"The male walked past D.M. as she stood in a 'frozen shock phase.' The male walked towards the back sliding glass door. D.M. locked herself in her room after seeing the male."

It is alleged in the affidavit that Kohberger, who is a strict vegan, spared the life of Kernodle's dog.

According to the affidavit, Police started keeping track of Kohberger in November after learning he drove a white Hyundai Elantra similar to the one captured on multiple video cameras near the victims' home on the night of the massacre.

Kohberger allegedly spent 30 minutes circling the victims' home before entering the residence on the night of the murders, according to the affidavit.

"A review of footage from multiple videos obtained from the King Road Neighborhood showed multiple sightings of Suspect Vehicle I starting at 3:29 a.m. and ending at 4:20 a.m.," reads the affidavit. "These sightings show Suspect Vehicle I makes an initial three passes by the 1122 King Road residence and then leave via Walenta Drive."

Kohberger allegedly entered the home shortly after 4:04 a.m., just minutes after Kernodle received a delivery from Door Dash.

What exactly happened inside is not clear, but the affidavit does detail what the one roommate allegedly heard during the killer's 15 minutes in the home.

"D.M. stated she originally went to sleep in her bedroom on the southeast side of the second floor. D.M. stated she was awoken at approximately 4:00 a.m. by what she stated sounded like Goncalves playing with her dog in one of the upstairs bedrooms, which were located on the third floor," reads the affidavit.

"A short time later, D.M. said she heard who she thought was Goncalves say something to the effect of 'there's someone here.'"

The roommate looked out the window but did not see anyone, but a short time later heard another noise.

"D.M. stated she opened her door a second time when she heard what she thought was crying coming from Kernodle's room. D.M. then said she heard a male voice say something to the effect of 'it's ok, I'm going to help you,'" claims the affidavit.

The affidavit then says that a neighbor's security camera "picked up distorted audio of what sounded like voices or a whimper followed by a loud thud."

That camera, which is located 50 feet from Kernodle's wall, also picked up the sound of a dog "barking numerous times starting at 4:17 a.m."

Around this time D.M. opened her door when she heard crying, and watched the suspect walk by claims the affidavit.

Kohberger maintains he is innocent of these crimes.

“Mr. Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible,” said LaBar in a statement obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

“Mr. Kohberger has been accused of very serious crimes, but the American justice system cloaks him in a veil of innocence. He should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise— not tried in the court of public opinion."

Kohberger’s family is also voicing their support for him, releasing a statement that reads: “We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions.”

