4-Month-Old Dog Rescued From Car Engine by Sports Reporter After Being Heard Whimpering

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:12 AM PDT, April 25, 2023

Kansas City Royals sports reporter Carrie Lippert Gillaspie was looking around a car to find where the sounds of a whimpering dog were coming from. Turns out the sounds were coming from inside it.

A sports reporter for the Kansas City Royals found a furry friend trapped where she least expect it after making her way to work.

Carrie Lippert Gillaspie, a reporter with the Missouri major league baseball team, had just pulled into the parking lot at work when she heard a whimpering dog

She tried to track down where the muffled sounds of a dog were coming from by looking under another car but soon realized the sounds were coming from inside it.

“There was no dog under the car, but I could still hear the whimpering and I’m like, It’s coming from inside this car,” Gillaspie tells Inside Edition.

After lifting the car’s hood, she found the four-month-old pup trapped inside the engine, excited to see someone there to help.

“It stopped barking or whimpering ‘cause it could hear me there,” Gillaspie says. “As soon as I stopped talking it went right back to whimpering as if to say ‘Don’t leave me, I’m here.’”

The four-legged adventurer named BonBon had snuck into the car of Ashley Newman, one of Gillaspie’s colleagues, and hitched a ride for 25 miles before being found.

“She was dehydrated, she was so exhausted. She drank a whole bowl of water and then she just kind of fell over,” Gillaspie says.

The young Pomeranian Shitzu’s long journey had a happy ending after being reunited with her owner.

Related Stories

This Company Is Turning Methane Gas from Cows Into Clean Energy
Ronald McDonald House Struggles Amid National Drop in Volunteering
Bobcat Rescued After Being Hit by Car and Becoming Stuck in Car Grill
Pythons, Kinkajous and Other Animals Found Out of Their Natural HabitatsOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Blindsided Don Lemon Takes Aim at CNN After Network Cuts Embattled Host
Blindsided Don Lemon Takes Aim at CNN After Network Cuts Embattled Host
1

Blindsided Don Lemon Takes Aim at CNN After Network Cuts Embattled Host

News
Tucker Carlson Out at Fox News: 'View' Ladies Rejoice, Megyn Kelly Backs Ousted Host After Shocking Departure
Tucker Carlson Out at Fox News: 'View' Ladies Rejoice, Megyn Kelly Backs Ousted Host After Shocking Departure
2

Tucker Carlson Out at Fox News: 'View' Ladies Rejoice, Megyn Kelly Backs Ousted Host After Shocking Departure

News
Family Sues Celebrity Cruises for Allegedly Mishandling Body of Man Who Died on Board
Family Sues Celebrity Cruises for Allegedly Mishandling Body of Man Who Died on Board
3

Family Sues Celebrity Cruises for Allegedly Mishandling Body of Man Who Died on Board

News
65-Year-Old Maryland Man Dies After Medical Emergency Results in Him Falling 40 Feet Down Hawaii Trail
65-Year-Old Maryland Man Dies After Medical Emergency Results in Him Falling 40 Feet Down Hawaii Trail
4

65-Year-Old Maryland Man Dies After Medical Emergency Results in Him Falling 40 Feet Down Hawaii Trail

News
Ronald McDonald House in Desperate Need of Help as Charities Across the Nation See Decline in Volunteering
Ronald McDonald House in Desperate Need of Help as Charities Across the Nation See Decline in Volunteering
5

Ronald McDonald House in Desperate Need of Help as Charities Across the Nation See Decline in Volunteering

Human Interest
NYPD Announces the Addition of Security Robots and Robo-Dogs to Its Force, Testing the Ethics of Policing
NYPD Announces the Addition of Security Robots and Robo-Dogs to Its Force, Testing the Ethics of Policing
6

NYPD Announces the Addition of Security Robots and Robo-Dogs to Its Force, Testing the Ethics of Policing

Human Interest