Four people were injured after a shooting reportedly took place at Justin Bieber’s “Homecoming Weekend” Super Bowl Party in Los Angeles Friday night, according to TMZ.

The incident occurred at about 2:45 a.m. while Kodak Black, Gunna, and Lil Baby were outside taking pics.

Ten shots total were fired, according to police, and the four people injured were either shot or got injured another way. All the victims are in the hospital and are in stable condition.

The shooter or shooters are still on the loose, according to police.

Several stars, like Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Anthony Ramos, and Tony Gonzalez, came out for night one of Justin Bieber’s invite-only Super Bowl party, according to the Associated Press.

Justin performed during the event for a crowd of about 1,500 guests. Night two of “Homecoming Weekend” is set to take place tonight, with Drake performing.

Related Stories