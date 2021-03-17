A young 4-year-old boy was one of three victims of a fatal plane crash in Florida earlier this week. Taylor Bishop was riding in an SUV with his mother when a small plane crashed into their car on a residential street near an airport in Pembroke Pines on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The plane had just taken off from North Perry Airport in south Florida airport around 3 p.m. when it was forced to turn around after the aircraft experienced an engine malfunction, WSVN reported. The plane was a few hundred feet short of the airport's runway when it crashed into the car.

The boy's mother, later identified as Megan Bishop, 35, was injured but was released from the hospital later on Monday, WTVJ reported. Two people on board the flight, identified as Grand Hustad Jr., 71, and Yaacov Nahom, 63, were both experienced pilots, according to the Miami Herald. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is leading the investigation, has not released who was at the controls of the flight, the outlet reported.

A resident's home security camera captured the footage of the crash.

One neighbor told NBC Miami that the "car literally looked like it [was] in half."

Broward County Mayor Steve Gellar called the incident a "horrible tragedy."

"Anytime anybody dies it's a tragedy that is horrible. When you have a child that dies it's unimaginable," he told WPLG.

Mayor Gellar added that have been 14 accidents out of North Perry Airport over the last five years.

A GoFundMe page created for Bishop and her family to support the boy's funeral expenses has already raised nearly $80,000.

"We hope the funds gathered here will be able to not only pay for a proper and beautiful service for Taylor, but also to keep his memory alive and his spirit and smile in each and every one of our hearts," the page wrote.

