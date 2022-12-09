4-Year-Old Girl with Terminal Cancer Asks For Birthday Cards

The family of Delaney Krings, 4, of Wisconsin, hopes her upcoming birthday will be made extra special by the birthday cards and well wishes being sent to her from around the world.

Delaney was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor in October, her family said, according to a GoFundMe page set up to support their medical bills. She had come down with an ear infection earlier in the month, and when those symptoms began to evolve into vision changes, phantom smells, altered taste and weakness on her left eyes, further checkups at the doctor confirmed her illness was more serious, according to a family member.

Despite surgery, hospital staff told the family that her brain tumor was terminal, and she would likely only have six weeks to live.

“We are advised to have our family Christmas soon after her birthday, so she can see, hear and be a part of it,” a family member wrote. “This, to me, is incomprehensible as it indicates that our sweet babe is on the quick and steady decline.”

In an effort to shower Delaney with love, friends and family have requested the public to send birthday cards for her upcoming fifth birthday on Dec. 16. The family has now received hundreds of cards from all over the country, and even from as far away as Singapore, according to the GoFundMe.

"On the maps that we have up, we have stickers to put for all of the locations for where the cards have come from, so Laney can see that she's got love from all over the world from people she doesn't even know," Delaney’s mom, Heather Krings said, according to WISN.

Their town of Pewaukee is also planning on surprising Delaney with a drive-by parade for her birthday in lieu of a birthday trip to Disneyland she can no longer take, according to the Milwaukee Journal.

Delaney remains hospitalized, and birthday cards can be mailed to the following address:

Delaney Krings c/o Shorewest Realtors,

1296 Summit Ave.

Oconomowoc, WI 53066

