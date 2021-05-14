A little girl who survived being shot in the leg in Times Square received an outpouring of love and attention during her recovery, including a visit from none other than Minnie Mouse.

Little 4-year-old Skye Martinez was hit by a stray bullet after a gunman opened fire in the popular New York tourist spot.

Harrowing video showed NYPD Officer Alyssa Vogel applying a tourniquet to Skye’s foot wound, lifting the child and running as fast as she could to an ambulance.

“I just picked her up the way I would pick up my own kid and ran her to the ambulance, because I just felt like I didn't want to wait for them to come to me,” Vogel told Inside Edition.

The suspect, Farrakhan Muhammad, was allegedly shooting at his own brother following an argument, police said.

After a nationwide manhunt, he was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, and charged with attempted murder.

The 31-year-old suspect said in a jailhouse interview he is innocent and was not in New York at the time of the shooting.

“I left New York a few days ago. I was in [New] Jersey, I went to [New] Jersey, took our two dogs with us. I packed our stuff up,” he said.

Skye was toy-shopping with her parents when she was shot in the foot. So, as she recovers, police brought the toy store to her.

A person who dresses up as Minnie Mouse volunteered their time to bring the elated little girl gifts, brightening an otherwise difficult time in her life.

Skye’s mother was grateful for the outpouring of love, saying, “Thank you for all the gifts for my daughter that you give her.”

