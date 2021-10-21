An elementary school teacher did a Facebook Live storytime for her students a day after she had brain surgery.

K.D. Meucci — a fourth-grade teacher at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Pennsylvania — made sure to connect with her online reading group despite having had a tumor removed a day prior, according to local station WTAE.

Meucci created Franklin Bedtime Stories — a closed Facebook group — some years ago so students could read a bedtime story to their friends at school.

The tumor that the teacher said was “probably benign,” was removed this week and she wanted to let her students know she was okay, according to the outlet.

"Most importantly, I wanted to see you, to see that I'm OK. I look a little funky, but I wanted you to see it and know that I'm OK," Meucci said in the video.

"I want you to know that I love you and I miss you, and I know you're going to have a great day tomorrow, strong and brave, and I'm proud of you, Ben Franklin, so you have a good night I love you, miss and I'll see you soon friends."

According to the outlet, Meucci is continuing to heal from the procedure.

Related Stories