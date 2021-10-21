4th Grade Teacher Has Facebook Live Chat With Students Day After Tumor Removal | Inside Edition

4th Grade Teacher Has Facebook Live Chat With Students Day After Tumor Removal

Human Interest
KD Meucci selfie
Facebook
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:43 PM PDT, October 21, 2021

This 4th grade teacher did not let brain surgery stop her from connecting with her elementary school students online.

An elementary school teacher did a Facebook Live storytime for her students a day after she had brain surgery.

K.D. Meucci — a fourth-grade teacher at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Pennsylvania — made sure to connect with her online reading group despite having had a tumor removed a day prior, according to local station WTAE.

Meucci created Franklin Bedtime Stories  — a closed Facebook group — some years ago so students could read a bedtime story to their friends at school. 

The tumor that the teacher said was “probably benign,” was removed this week and she wanted to let her students know she was okay, according to the outlet. 

"Most importantly, I wanted to see you, to see that I'm OK. I look a little funky, but I wanted you to see it and know that I'm OK," Meucci said in the video.

"I want you to know that I love you and I miss you, and I know you're going to have a great day tomorrow, strong and brave, and I'm proud of you, Ben Franklin, so you have a good night I love you, miss and I'll see you soon friends."

According to the outlet, Meucci is continuing to heal from the procedure.

Related Stories

Students Surprise Cancer-Stricken Teacher With Trip to Cross Off Bucket List
Teacher Who Was Serenaded By 400 Students After Halting Cancer Treatment Has Died
After Beating Cancer, Beloved Teacher Gets Surprise From Her Former Students
Kids Welcome Teacher Who Beat Cancer Back to School With 'Fight Song'News

Trending on Inside Edition

Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Identified as Brian Laundrie, FBI Says
Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Identified as Brian Laundrie, FBI Says
1

Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Identified as Brian Laundrie, FBI Says

News
1967 Grateful Dead Shirt Sells for $17,640 at Auction
1967 Grateful Dead Shirt Sells for $17,640 at Auction
2

1967 Grateful Dead Shirt Sells for $17,640 at Auction

Entertainment
Bone Found in Car of Missing Ohio Mom Who Vanished With Her 2 Children in 2002
Bone Found in Car of Missing Ohio Mom Who Vanished With Her 2 Children in 2002
3

Bone Found in Car of Missing Ohio Mom Who Vanished With Her 2 Children in 2002

Crime
Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard Smash
Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard Smash
4

Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard Smash

Offbeat
Marine Biologists Discover Enormous Sunfish Caught in Fishing Net in the Mediterranean Sea
Marine Biologists Discover Enormous Sunfish Caught in Fishing Net in the Mediterranean Sea
5

Marine Biologists Discover Enormous Sunfish Caught in Fishing Net in the Mediterranean Sea

Offbeat