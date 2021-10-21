4th Grade Teacher Has Facebook Live Chat With Students Day After Tumor Removal
This 4th grade teacher did not let brain surgery stop her from connecting with her elementary school students online.
An elementary school teacher did a Facebook Live storytime for her students a day after she had brain surgery.
K.D. Meucci — a fourth-grade teacher at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Pennsylvania — made sure to connect with her online reading group despite having had a tumor removed a day prior, according to local station WTAE.
Meucci created Franklin Bedtime Stories — a closed Facebook group — some years ago so students could read a bedtime story to their friends at school.
The tumor that the teacher said was “probably benign,” was removed this week and she wanted to let her students know she was okay, according to the outlet.
"Most importantly, I wanted to see you, to see that I'm OK. I look a little funky, but I wanted you to see it and know that I'm OK," Meucci said in the video.
"I want you to know that I love you and I miss you, and I know you're going to have a great day tomorrow, strong and brave, and I'm proud of you, Ben Franklin, so you have a good night I love you, miss and I'll see you soon friends."
According to the outlet, Meucci is continuing to heal from the procedure.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Identified as Brian Laundrie, FBI SaysNews
1967 Grateful Dead Shirt Sells for $17,640 at AuctionEntertainment
Bone Found in Car of Missing Ohio Mom Who Vanished With Her 2 Children in 2002Crime
Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard SmashOffbeat
Marine Biologists Discover Enormous Sunfish Caught in Fishing Net in the Mediterranean SeaOffbeat