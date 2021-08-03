4th Police Officer Dies by Suicide After Defending the US Capitol During the Jan. 6 Riots | Inside Edition

4th Police Officer Dies by Suicide After Defending the US Capitol During the Jan. 6 Riots

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:01 PM PDT, August 3, 2021

Officer Gunther Hashida, who defended the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, died by suicide last Thursday.

An 18-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police force who defended the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection took his own life last week, making him the fourth officer to die by suicide since the riots.

Gunther Hashida, who was assigned to the emergency response team within the special operations division, died a week before his 44th birthday, officials said. Hashida is survived by his wife, their three children, as well as a sister.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi offered her condolences to his loved ones, saying Hashida "was a hero, who risked his life to save our Capitol, the congressional community, and our very democracy. All Americans are indebted to him for his great valor and patriotism on Jan. 6 and throughout his selfless service."

A GoFundMe page was created to support his memorial service and his son's education, and provide any lost income for his family. 

Hashida was the fourth police officer to have taken their own life after defending the Capitol. 

Officer Kyle DeFreytag, also a member of the Metropolitan police force, died by suicide on July 10.

Jeffrey Smith, a 12-year veteran, and Howard Liebengood, a 16-year veteran, also died by suicide in the months following the assault on the Capitol

More than 550 people have been charged in connection to the storming of the building.  

