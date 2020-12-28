5 Female Relatives Between 8 and 50 Years Old Found Shot Dead on Christmas Day in Arkansas, Police Say

Five family members were found dead in an Arkansas home on Christmas Day by another family member who was in town for the holidays, People reported.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office said their department responded to a residence in Atkins around 5 p.m. and found five female family members, ranging in age from 8 to 50 years old, shot to death. Two women were adults and the rest were under 18, authorities said.

The suspect is not at large, but instead is believed to be among the dead, Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones said at a press conference. In a press release, authorities also said they believe the homicides were "an isolated incident, and do not feel that there is any continued danger to the local public.”

"It's rare anywhere," Jones said during the press conference, ABC News reported. "We just need to pray for a family that's just been devastated.”

The Pope County Sheriff's Investigators said the investigation is still ongoing and the Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas State Crime Lab are involved.

