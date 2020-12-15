Colorado Family Made to Leave Flight After Daughter, 2, Wouldn't Wear Mask Calls Experience 'Traumatizing'

A Colorado family said they were floored after they were told they had to get off of a flight because their toddler would not put on a mask. Eliz Fulop had just boarded a United flight from Denver to Newark, New Jersey with her husband and their 2-year-old daughter Edaline. Edaline was not wearing a mask, though the airline told the family she was required to wear one.

“The first thing that the flight attendant said was, ‘how old is she?’ as we walked on the plane, and my husband was like, ‘well, she's 2,’” Eliz said. “And then she said, ‘she's gonna have to wear a mask,’ and we kind of were like, ‘ha, OK, you know, she's 2!’"

Eliz’s husband Erhard tried putting a mask on their toddler, but the little girl refused to wear one, screaming and crying when her father tried covering her mouth with the mask. When a crew member told them they had to get off the plane, Eliz said she was in shock. She said they had flown United four times before during the pandemic without issue.

“The lack of consistency with the rules and the regulations, I think, that's the part that been the most frustrating,” she said. “This was obviously an extremely traumatizing experience.”

In a statement, United said, “The health and safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority, which is why we have a multi-layered set of policies, including mandating that everyone on board 2 and older wears a mask.” United also said that they refunded the family tickets.

RELATED STORIES

White House Staffers Will Wait to Get COVID-19 Vaccine, Trump Says, as Melania Tours Florida School for Barron

Fight Breaks Out Between American Airlines Passengers Over Wearing Face Mask

Man Who Refuses to Wear a Mask at Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Gets Into Dispute With New York Cop