Fight Breaks Out Between American Airlines Passengers Over Wearing Face Mask

Whatever happened to flying the friendly skies?

An American Airlines flight quickly turned into a UFC Fight Night when two women threw punches at one another when a passenger reportedly refused to wear a face mask on a flight from Las Vegas to Charlotte, N.C.

The incident that took place on Monday unfolded when a passenger on flight 1665 failed to cooperate with the airline’s face covering policy, and when she was asked to get off the plane, mayhem occurred.

The fight was caught on video before it went viral, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Video footage shows hair pulling, pushing, and punches thrown as two women flew into a row of seats during the brawl, as fellow passengers on the nearly fully occupied flight, watched in disbelief.

Twitter user Caryn Ross, who was aboard the plane and initially posted the video on Twitter, wrote “Nothing like a morning Fight Club as tempers flared on @AmericanAir LAS-CLT flight today....So much for social distancing.”

An American Airlines spokesperson later confirmed in a statement that a customer on flight 1665 “failed to comply with our mandatory face-covering policy after boarding the aircraft prior to departure,” according to local television station WSOC-TV.

The passenger was then “asked to leave the aircraft and became disruptive, resulting in an altercation with other passengers.”

The airline added that it requested law enforcement to resolve the issue.

According to the airline spokesperson, the passenger is blocked from flying with the airline while they investigate.

