White House Staffers Will Wait to Get COVID-19 Vaccine, Trump Says, as Melania Tours Florida School for Barron

There was uproar this weekend after it was announced that White House staff would be among the first Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Though authorities say it was to ensure continuity of government, President Donald Trump reversed course on Monday.

People working in the White House should receive the vaccine at a later point in the rollout, he tweeted. “I am not scheduled to take the vaccine but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time,” he wrote.

Trump stayed out of sight Monday as the electoral college gathered in 50 states. Many eyes were on Georgia, where some wondered if the electors would go rogue and go for Trump, but there were no surprises, as one battleground state after another affirmed the will of the people, and confirmed President-elect Joe Biden received 306 electoral votes. Trump received 232.

Now, many prominent republicans are urging Trump to accept the results of the election for the good of the nation.

“I think in the long run he's not helping himself or the country/ America likes comebacks, but they don’t like sore losers and he is on the edge of looking like a sore loser,” Karl Rove said on Fox.

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump is busy planning for life after the White House, reportedly touring the prestigious Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale for 14-year-old Barron. It’s ranked the No. 1 private school in Florida, with an annual tuition of about $35,000. The school is a 40-minute drive from Mar-a-Lago.

