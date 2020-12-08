Man Who Refuses to Wear a Mask at Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Gets Into Dispute With New York Cop

As the U.S. ramps up for the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine, a New York police offer wasn’t pleased with a Trump supporter at Rockefeller Center who refused to put on a mask. In a moment caught on video, the man spewed curse words at the cop, despite carrying a pro-police flag. No one was arrested in the incident.

This comes as Margaret Keenan, 90, who lives in Britain, became the first in the world to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The moment moved Britain’s minister of health to tears on national television.

The FDA has found that the immunity after the vaccine begins after ten days and the first shot is 55% effective, and the second boosts immunity to 95%. The doses are supposed to be given three weeks apart. Some are saying they have experienced side effects, though

Nurse Kristen Choi took part in the vaccine’s clinical trials and said she developed a fever after receiving it.

“The morning after the vaccine I had a fever of 104.9 degrees,” Choi said. “That’s a really high fever, higher than I ever remember having. Fortunately I knew to take Tylenol and it came down shortly after.”

Another concern of Americans is if there will be enough vaccines. The New York Times reported that the Trump administration ordered 100 million doses in the summer, but passed on a chance to order additional doses. Top health officials said there is no reason to be worried.

Assistant Health Secretary Brett Giroir brought some reassurance.

“We will be able to vaccinate 20 million people this month, 20 to 25 million next month, 20 to 25 million in February,” he said Tuesday.

A vaccine summit was hosted at the White House Tuesday, and an Executive Order was signed, putting the U.S. at the head of the line for future supplies of the vaccine. On Tuesday, the U.S. also surpassed 15 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. COVID-19 has killed 1.5 million people worldwide.

