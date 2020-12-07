Teen Realizes She Lost Sense of Taste, a COVID-19 Symptom, While Filming TikTok Drinking Starbucks

A teen who thought she was just filming a bit for TikTok ended up recording the exact moment she discovered she had a tell-tale COVID-19 symptom. Maryn Short, 19, was sampling what was supposed to be a super sugary Starbucks drink when she discovered she couldn’t taste a thing.

“This has no flavor,” Short said in the video.

In that moment, Short tells Inside Edition, she realized an awful truth.

“Why can’t I taste it? Do I have COVID?” she continued. “Hang on, I can’t taste anything.”

Short quickly went to get tested, and it came back positive for COVID-19. She is now quarantined at home in Louisiana.

“It’s just crazy how quickly the symptoms sped up,” Short told Inside Edition. “The fact that I was able to taste my lunch that day, but I couldn't taste the Starbucks drink or dinner.”

She’s continuing to document her struggle with the virus on TikTok.

“It's really starting to hit me what losing your taste means,” she said in one video.

She hopes her video will serve as a warning for people her age to take the virus seriously.

“You really can get it from anywhere and nobody's safe, unfortunately,” Short said.

