COVID-19 Survivors Find Support for Lingering Symptoms in Massive Facebook Group

A Facebook support group with 80,000 people has become a refuge for survivors of COVID-19 who have lingering symptoms months after their diagnosis. Nurse Diana Berrent started the group back in March, and has since seen membership take off.



Inside Edition spoke to 10 members of the "Survivor Corps" in a Zoom interview. From the coughs, you can hear they continue to suffer from symptoms. But the online community has allowed them to find support.



"Listening to other people's stories, it makes you feel heard," one of the members said.



"We are a community that actually is able to help each other," said another.



One member even says that the group saved his life after another member arranged plasma treatment that brought him back from the brink of death. They also exchange accounts of how they think they contracted the virus, and share common symptoms. One side effect that several of them have is hair loss.



"We're so looking forward to being able to meet each other and hug each other one day," one said.

