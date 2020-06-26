3 New Symptoms Added to CDC's Coronavirus Indicators

More symptoms have been added to the CDC’s list of indicators that a person may have coronavirus. The list now includes nausea, runny nose and diarrhea.

The three new symptoms join the widely-known COVID-19 symptoms, such as cough and fever. The last time the list was updated was at the end of April to include loss of sense of taste and smell, chills, repeated shaking, sore throat, headache and muscle pain.

While coronavirus cases have drastically decreased in places like New York, which was the nation’s epicenter when the virus began spreading across the U.S., the number of infections in places like Texas, California and Florida - the three most populated states in the country - is increasing.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress on Tuesday that the virus is not under control and that he was seeing a “disturbing surge.”

“The virus is not going to disappear,” he said. “The next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address those surges that we are seeing in Florida, in Texas, in Arizona and other states.”

Doctors say people with coronavirus should seek immediate help if they experience things such as: trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, are unable to be roused or bluish lips or face.

