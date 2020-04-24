Coronavirus News Roundup: Hollywood Impact, Salute to New York Healthcare Workers and More

The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the coronavirus, is at the forefront of everyone's mind. Here's the latest news about the crisis in this week's coronavirus roundup by InsideEdition.com:

As of today, there are 905,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. A total of 83,681 people have recovered, while 51,209 have died from the virus.

There are more than 2.76 million cases worldwide. A total of 194,000 people have died from the virus, while more than 760,000 have recovered.

President Trump has said he was being sarcastic when he suggested treating the coronavirus by having the afflicted inject or drink bleach.

Some businesses have started reopening in Georgia.

Michigan's governor has extended the state's stay-at-home order.

While unemployment numbers continue to rise, the House approved a $484 billion coronavirus relief package.

Here's more on what you may have missed from Inside Edition this week:

An artist in the Indian city of Chennai turned a rickshaw into a mobile coronavirus warning system. This virus rolls through city streets, warning people not to spit or litter in an effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. The contraption is made mostly of recycled plastic bottles. And firefighters in Italy used a snow cannon to blast disinfectant through villages in the Alps. Usually, the cannons are used to make snow for ski slopes.

Just to be clear: it is never, ever, OK to inject disinfectants, bleach, or cleaning products. Likewise with ingesting such products. The musings of President Trump about using such things to combat coronavirus had barely left his lips Thursday evening when seemingly the entire social media and medical world erupted. Consuming disinfectants in any form will likely kill you, came the response.

Even though movie-watching might be at an all time high with millions of people stuck at home, the film industry has ground to a halt, with productions not expected to resume before August. When they do, some people are wondering what a staple of Hollywood - the love scene - will look like. Amanda Blumenthal, a Hollywood intimacy coordinator, says stars may be hesitant to get so close together once filming starts up again, making love scenes more of a challenge.

Five weeks ago, Neal Browning became a human guinea pig. He volunteered to be the second ever patient to be injected with an experimental vaccine for COVID-19. Inside Edition’s Jim Moret caught up with Browning to see how he’s feeling after he received his second vaccination, one month after the first. The Seattle area engineer reports that he’s feeling totally normal, but he won’t know if the experiment is a success until next year.

Like a lot of small businesses right now, hair salons are struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic. One Dallas salon owner has made the controversial decision to re-open her business tomorrow in violation of Texas's stay-at-home order shuttering all non-essential businesses. A mom of three, Shelly Luther said she feels she has no other choice. "It's either come in and make money to be able to feed your family or stay home and freak out," Shelly Luther told Inside Edition.

Chicken sandwiches are always popular, but today they are taking on special meaning in New York City. As a gesture of solidarity and appreciation for their work, New York City Police treated front line medical workers to lunch. An NYPD canteen loaded with 750 chicken sandwiches pulled up to Long Island Jewish Medical Center and surprised doctors, nurses and other frontline staff there with lunch and a hearty message of appreciation.

If you’ve left the house in the last few weeks, you’ve probably seen masks and gloves littering the streets, discarded everywhere except in the garbage cans they’re supposed to go into. So what is the proper way to dispose of a contaminated glove or mask? Put them in a plastic bag, tie the bag shut, and throw the bag into the garbage. This helps lessen the spread of germs that may still be lingering on personal protective gear.

A 57-year-old California woman who was seemingly healthy when she died of a sudden heart attack in early February is now believed to be the first American to have died of the coronavirus. Patricia Dowd’s daughter found her dead on Feb. 6 at their home. Dowd's death came as a shock to her family, who said she "exercised routinely, watched her diet and took no medication." Now, she is among three new COVID-19 cases confirmed by Santa Clara County officials posthumously through tissue samples.

Two teens managed an impressive tennis rally from their rooftops in the Italian town of Finale Ligure. It's just one example of how sports have changed in the age of the coronavirus. The South Korean Baseball League announced its preseason schedule would resume, without fans. Reporters could attend, after having their temperature taken and disinfecting their hands. And in the U.S., the NFL draft begins, but the usually festive event will be held virtually.

With so many people using the Zoom app these days, who remembers the children’s show, “Zoom?” “It's definitely brought back some memories in a huge way,” recalls former cast member Taylor Garron. “Zoom” premiered on Boston Station WGBH-TV in the 1970s which was then rebooted in the 1990s. Today, former cast members including Taylor are helping to produce more “Zoom” content for families sheltering in place at home.

After recovering from the coronavirus, Lukus Estok wanted to help others. He learned he was a perfect match for convalescent plasma donation, a new treatment that transfers antibodies from recovered patients to those currently battling the virus. But when he accidentally revealed he is a gay man, Lukus said he was turned away. “I am healthy. I am a qualified and even prime donor right now. I just want to be treated like anyone else who's heterosexual,” he said.

They were on the adventure of a lifetime, until the coronavirus stopped them in their tracks. Austin Holmes and Heather DeSantis were crisscrossing the country in their truck and AirStream getting to know the locals in different cities. The couple has been parked in North Carolina for a few weeks now. Travel warnings and shelter in place orders have really been limiting their movements outside their 23-foot trailer.

Forty years after Adam Lilling’s life was saved in the NICU, the doctors at the same hospital did it again. When Lilling was a baby, he had experimental surgery on his pancreas at Northwell Health’s Cohen Children’s Medical Center on Long Island. Recently, he was treated for the coronavirus within the same hospital system. “I really just feel like the luckiest guy in the world that I've been able to overcome two serious illnesses,” Lilling said.

One reason the deadly coronavirus has spread so quickly is due to the lack of prior knowledge about the disease and how it spreads. In the absence of facts, many conspiracy theories popped up to explain the world’s current chaotic state of affairs. Some of these conspiracies are downright strange - and they’re having weird real-world effects. Just ask the owner of the 5G cell tower in the Netherlands that an extremist set on fire because they believed it was spreading COVID-19 via radio waves.

This 4-year-old boy stricken with COVID-19 struggles with every breath, and his mom is sharing this video of his hospitalization as a warning to other parents. The boy’s name is Lincoln, and his mother, Dr. Anna Zimmerman, is a neonatal physician from Denver, Colorado. She wanted to share her son’s critical illness with others to dispel the notion that children are immune to the coronavirus. Thankfully, after five days in the hospital, Lincoln took a turn for the better and was released.

Many people are sharing their cooking adventures on social media while locked down at home, and some regular people are flourishing in their new role as chefs. Others, not so much. Senator Mark Warner of Virginia shared one of his quarantine kitchen favorites, and it’s getting mixed reviews. The Senator implored his followers to take his lead and enjoy a tuna melt - specially, one made on white bread and put in the microwave. Let’s just say it wasn’t the hit he was hoping it might be.

As millions of families across the country struggle to put food on the table while dealing with unemployment, those accustomed to lending a helping hand are in unprecedented demand. In Los Angeles, local schools have become a life line for families in need, handing out millions of meals. Lines of cars stretch for over a mile oftentimes, and it’s not just students who are getting food. The schools are giving meals to anyone who needs them.

