New Jersey Woman Still Experiencing COVID-19 Symptoms 100 Days After Coronavirus Diagnosis

New Jersey resident Melanie Montano is still suffering from COVID-19 symptoms 100 days after her diagnosis. Montano has been documenting her harrowing journey since March.

"It sucks. It feels like you're trapped in your body," Montano said.

She finally tested negative coronavirus last month, but the symptoms, including sweating and fevers, have lingered on. She was also just diagnosed with pneumonia and still has no sense of smell or taste.

She volunteered to do a hot sauce taste test.

"I don't taste anything. I feel like heat on my tastebuds, I cannot taste a thing," Montano said.

Across the country, seven states in the South and West are reporting record high COVID-19 hospitalizations.

