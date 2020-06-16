Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Father Dies of Coronavirus Complications

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has confirmed that her father, Nur Omar Mohamed, died of coronavirus complications. In a statement released Monday on Twitter, Omar, Minnesota’s first Solami-American elected official, said, "No words can describe what he meant to me and all who knew him.”

She asked for privacy as she confirmed on Monday that he passed.

In her statement, she quoted a Quran passage, "Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'cuun," which translates to, "Surely we belong to God and to Him shall we return." She added that there was "tremendous sadness and pain ... to say goodbye."

Omar became one of the first Muslim women elected to congress in 2018.

There are currently 2.1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., with over 118,000 deaths. There are currently 7.8 million cases globally with over 432,000 deaths.

