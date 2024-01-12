More than 250 million packages are stolen off porches every year, but one homeowner got all of their items back thanks to a group of teens who caught the alleged porch pirates in the act.

Ring camera footage captures two boys eyeing packages being delivered at a house. When the coast was clear, they grabbed two boxes from the porch and ran.

They then got chased by five best friends, high schoolers Kylan, Noah, Larry, Alex and Jordan.

“It started out like every other day, we come here, play video games, start to wind down after school,” Kylan tells Inside Edition.

“All of a sudden my mom is like, ‘There’s some people stealing boxes over there,'” Noah says.

“Me and Noah open the front door and I ask Noah, I was like, ‘You wanna go get them?’ So we run out the door and take off down the street chasing these kids with packages,” Larry says.

The boys caught up to the suspected porch pirates at an apartment building in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

“At that point, we were like, why would you steal? We started talking to them,” Larry says. “They said, ‘I don’t know,' and mumbled, ‘I’m sorry.’”

The five friends ordered the alleged porch pirated to walk back and return the boxes to the porch they came from.

The teens say the suspected porch pirates apologized to the owner of the packages. The friends walked the boys home and advised them to stay out of trouble.

The homeowner gave the teens a popcorn machine to thank them.