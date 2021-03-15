52% of Americans Polled Volunteered for 1st Time During Pandemic and Felt Good About It, Survey Shows

Facing a global pandemic has brought out the best in people. A new survey revealed that 52% of Americans reported volunteering in their communities for the first time, an urge to action brought on by the pandemic.

Of the 2,000 Americans surveyed, the top three volunteer posts included delivering food to essential workers at 35%; helping the elderly or incapacitated maintain their homes at 23%; and, pitching in at a food pantry at 20%, according to the Good News Network (GNN).

“It’s commendable, and heartening, to see so many Americans stepping up to lend a helping hand in their communities during this challenging time,” said Tara Merkle of Muse Health Hand Sanitizer, whose company sponsored the poll.

The primary motivation that inspired most to want to step up is when they heard about a friend and neighbor in need. The survey also found that 73% of volunteers enjoyed the actual experience of helping and using their hands and felt more fulfilled, versus solely giving a monetary donation.

The polls also showed that seven out of 10 respondents, at least, thought about volunteering but didn't because of COVID-19 and safety concerns.

But as more individuals become vaccinated, nearly seven in 10 people reported that they hope to increase their time spent volunteering, GNN reported.

RELATED STORIES

Volunteers Clean Up Streets, Donate to Bail Funds to Amid George Floyd Protests

En Route with Volunteers Who Are Helping the Elderly Get Groceries During the Coronavirus Quarantine

New York College Students Start Volunteer Grocery Service for Senior Citizens