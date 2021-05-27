6-Year-Old Girl Gets 3D-Printed Ear and Hearing Aid | Inside Edition

6-Year-Old Girl Gets 3D-Printed Ear and Hearing Aid

Inspirational
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:03 PM PDT, May 27, 2021

Mattie Cliburn underwent surgery to receive a 3D-printed ear that was made using scanning technology.

A California 6-year-old born with an ear that never developed has received a 3D-printed ear and hearing aid implant. Mattie Cliburn was teased by other children about her ear, and her hearing was muffled.

First, Los Angeles plastic surgeon Dr. Sheryl Lewin scanned a 3D model of a mirror image of Mattie's other ear.

“I ended up coming up with a process to develop a very symmetric implant using 3D scanning technology, and then combining that with a wonderful company Poriferous that makes these 3D implants so they look extremely realistic, just a mirror image,” Lewin said.

The doctor explained how a surgical skin graft will make her ear look. Mattie also received a hearing aid implant. On the day of surgery, Mattie was overjoyed. The whole procedure took nine hours and was a success.

Inside Edition was there when Mattie’s new ear was revealed for the first time.

Related Stories

Girl With Hearing Loss Enamored With New Doll That Wears Hearing Aids
3-Month-Old Baby Hears Mom's Voice for First Time After Receiving Hearing Aid in Touching Video
Generous Customer Gives Waitress $500 After Learning She Needs New Hearing Aid
Baby Hears for the First Time Thanks to Hearing AidsInspirational

Trending on Inside Edition

$1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Returned to Customer by Honest Store Owner
$1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Returned to Customer by Honest Store Owner
1

$1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Returned to Customer by Honest Store Owner

Inspirational
Rescue Dog Left to Die in Parking Lot Is Now a Professional Taste Taster for Busch Beer's Dog Brew
Rescue Dog Left to Die in Parking Lot Is Now a Professional Taste Taster for Busch Beer's Dog Brew
2

Rescue Dog Left to Die in Parking Lot Is Now a Professional Taste Taster for Busch Beer's Dog Brew

Animals
Body of Kyrin Carter, Missing Autistic Boy Who Disappeared From Best Western Hotel, Found in Indiana River
Body of Kyrin Carter, Missing Autistic Boy Who Disappeared From Best Western Hotel, Found in Indiana River
3

Body of Kyrin Carter, Missing Autistic Boy Who Disappeared From Best Western Hotel, Found in Indiana River

News
Former Priest Suspected in Killing Altar Boy in 1972 Dies Hours Before His Arrest
Former Priest Suspected in Killing Altar Boy in 1972 Dies Hours Before His Arrest
4

Former Priest Suspected in Killing Altar Boy in 1972 Dies Hours Before His Arrest

Crime
Texas Woman Feeding Hot Cheetos to Spider Monkey Inside El Paso Zoo Enclosure Fired From Job at Law Firm
Texas Woman Feeding Hot Cheetos to Spider Monkey Inside El Paso Zoo Enclosure Fired From Job at Law Firm
5

Texas Woman Feeding Hot Cheetos to Spider Monkey Inside El Paso Zoo Enclosure Fired From Job at Law Firm

Animals