65-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Struck by Electric Scooter in Los Angeles

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:55 PM PDT, September 23, 2024

Injuries related to e-scooters and e-bikes have soared 23% annually.

A man was fatally struck by a woman riding an electric scooter in Los Angeles. Police are now looking for the female rider who fled the scene.

Donny Kim, 65, had just finished dinner with his wife at a restaurant in Los Angeles when he stepped onto the sidewalk and an e-scooter slammed into him. Surveillance video shows Kim falling to the ground and hitting his head on the concrete.

Kim suffered a traumatic brain injury and died at the hospital.

"I don't think this person riding along on a scooter realized that she killed a person," Susan Park, Kim's niece, tells Inside Edition.

Police are searching for the woman riding the scooter, who was wearing a pink shirt. They also want to speak to a man who was riding another e-scooter behind her.

Kim is one of the latest victims of incidents involving electric scooters.

In 2021, actress Lisa Banes, known for playing Ben Affleck's mother-in-law in "Gone Girl," was killed after an e-scooter ran a red light and slammed into her in Manhattan.

Injuries related to e-scooters and e-bikes have soared 23% annually. Critics say e-scooters are wreaking havoc on congested city streets and sidewalks across the nation.

Susan Dresner, an Upper West Side neighborhood resident in New York City, says she is scared to walk down the street.

"I almost got killed twice," Dresner says. "You have the electric bikes, you have scooters and they're going on the sidewalks now. If they run into me, I'm a goner."

Doctor Daniel Murphy says he has seen a spike in visits to the emergency room.

"Ankle fractures, hip fractures, the humerus, skull fractures. We've had neck injuries," Murphy tells Inside Edition.

Electric scooter laws vary by state. Three states, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Idaho, ban them from streets completely.

