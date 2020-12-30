7-Year-Old Tennessee Boy Rescues Baby Sister From House Fire

A young Tennessee boy bravely rescued his baby sister from a raging fire that earlier this month completely ravished his family's home. Parents Nicole and Chris Davidson, both former firefighters, awoke in the middle of the night on Dec. 8 to the smell of smoke and flames and quickly ran for the children and the nearest fire extinguisher, WVLT reported.

The Davidsons were able to grab their two sons, sleeping in the nearest room, and managed to flee the burning home. The flames in the living room were blocking the entry to the room where Erin, their 22-month old daughter, was fast asleep.

Once the family made it safely outside, the father lifted up their 7-year-old foster son Eli to climb into the baby's bedroom window. The boy told WVLT, a local CBS affiliate, that he was scared, but went through the window and grabbed his sister from her crib, and passed her through the window to their parents.

“Dad busted the window and then I said, ‘I can’t do it,’ like two times, and then I said, ‘I got her dad.' And when we went down there I said ‘I was scared but I didn’t want my sister to die,'” Eli told the outlet.

"We couldn't be more proud of Eli," Chris Davidson told CNN. "He did something a grown man wouldn't do."

When 20 firefighters finally arrived at the scene, the entire house was swallowed in flames.

The family made it out safely but lost the entire home in the act.

The next day, "nothing was left" New Tazewell Fire Chief Josh Miracle told the outlet.

"We lost everything that we have ever had," Chris Davidson continued. "Our entire lives were in that home. Our three cars were also damaged in the fire."

They are now living with family nearby. A GoFundMe surpassed the family's goal of $5,000 -–– raising over $350,000 for the Davidsons.

