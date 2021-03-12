As companies begin discussions with employees about returning to the office a year after the coronavirus was declared a pandemic, many are wondering what that means when it comes to those unvaccinated. And many are calling for a vaccine requirement for those returning to in-person work environments.

According to a recent study by Glassdoor, 70% of employees said being vaccinated against COVID-19 should be required in order to return to the office. And nearly 25% of employees said they would consider quitting if they are required to return to the office before everyone has been vaccinated.

The study was conducted by polling more than 2,000 people over 18 years old over two days in February, and found that those aged 35 to 44 are more likely to agree that vaccines should be mandatory.

And as vaccines become more readily available, it is legal for companies to require their employees become vaccinated, CBS News reported, citing Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) guidelines surrounding COVID-19 and the workplace.

The CDC also recommends employers enforce a vaccine mandate when they return to in-person working, adding that the benefits to companies include reducing absences from illness and improving productivity rate and morale.

They also recommend companies offer vaccines at the workplace, saying that it will also reduce an employee’s time missed from work seeking the vaccine elsewhere.

