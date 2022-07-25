73-Year-Woman Stabbed by 100-Pound Sailfish During Fishing Trip in Florida

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:13 PM PDT, July 25, 2022

When her fellow fisherman tried to take a picture after reeling in a large sailfish, Katherine Perkins was impaled by the 100-pound sea creature and later taken to the hospital.

A 73-year-old woman was stabbed by a 100-pound sailfish while fishing off the coast of Florida, according to a report from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Katherine Perkins of Maryland was injured after a sailfish struck her in the groin area with its bill.

Perkins’ two fellow fishermen were attempting to reel the large fish in to take a photo when she was impaled, according to the report.

“The sailfish jumped out of the water and stabbed Katherine in the groin area while she was standing next to the center console” of the fishing boat, the sheriff’s office said.

Perkins’ companions — Louis Toth, 75, and Dominic Bellezza, 77, — applied pressure to her wound, and she was transported to a hospital for treatment. Her condition wasn’t reported, according to the New York Post.

Perkins told deputies that the incident happened so quickly she did not have time to react, according to the sheriff’s report.

