8-Year-Old Dies in Snowmobile Accident in New York

A snowmobile crash in New York led to the death of an 8-year-old on Sunday.

"Jayden was an amazing little boy," his mother, Jolene Donaldson, told People.

"He was the brightest little boy around," she said. "He had a smile that could light up everyone's mood. His family and friends meant the world to Jayden, he was loved by so many people."

Jayden was killed in a single-snowmobile accident that occurred on private property in Oneida, Oneida City Police said in a statement.

The boy's sister and grandfather were reportedly present during the crash, which occurred at 2:28 p.m. on Sunday. Police referred to the incident as an accident and further information was not released. The investigation in to the crash is ongoing, police told People. No one has been charged in connection to Jayden's death.

Jayden's mother, who was not present during the incident, said the details of his death are still unknown.

"Me and my husband just want to know why our son is gone," Donaldson told the outlet. "Our little boy needs justice as to why this happened."

Oneida City School District Superintendent Matthew Carpenter sent a message to the school community after the young boy’s death, encouraging families to connect with the district for support, according to the Observer-Dispatch.

"Please don't hesitate to reach out to your child's teacher, counselor or principal if you need support in the coming days,” the newspaper shared.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the student, the family and the greater Oneida community. We will have this team available for students and staff as needed throughout the week."

Jayden's parents have created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the funeral expenses.

"Jayden loved to go fishing and be with his family," the page reads. "Please help us celebrate his life. Jayden was a very sweet and loving boy. He leaves behind a brother and 2 sisters. Any extra money that is raised will be donated to the Oneida city police in memory of Jayden."

