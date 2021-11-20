Eight-year-old Amari King Churchwell from Oregon has unexpectantly died after going home from school early this week because he didn’t feel well.

“Yesterday, Amari a bright and cheerful 8 year old started his usual chipper day getting ready for school,” his family wrote on his GoFundMe page.

Not long after he arrived at school, his father, Kenneth Churchwell, was called because Amari felt sick.

“After arriving home to settle in he collapsed in Kenney’s arms, and without hesitation he rushed him to the emergency room,” the page continues.

“The Doctors found a mass at the back of Amari’s brain with internal bleeding, and quickly worked to insert a drain to reduce pressure on his brain. He was then transferred to Doernbecher’s children’s hospital.”

Sadly, the bleeding mass left Amari with limited brain activity, and his family had to make the tough decision.

“After much prayer, CT scans, consulting with three neurologists, and exhausting all options, we had to face the devastating fact that Amari had passed,” they wrote.

“On Tuesday, November 9th, while surrounded by loved ones, Amari King became one of God’s angels in heaven.”

According to Amari’s mother, the large mass was near his brain stem, which caused his brain to swell.

“No signs of headaches, no signs of illness, nothing," she noted to Fox 12 Oregon. "They said no surgery could bring him back.”

His parents say that Amari wanted to be a doctor and wanted to help people. And he still can indirectly as they gave the green light for Oregon Health & Science University to study his brain and brain stem to help others in the future.

“We thought that if there's the opportunity for them to learn about what happened, we feel like Amari would want those answers and those answers to help other people,” his father said.

The money raised by GoFundMe has surpassed the $40,000 mark and will go to his family and the costs related to his passing.



