8-Year-Old Secoriea Turner Fatally Shot in Atlanta as Gun Violence Plagues July Fourth Celebrations

An 8-year-old Atlanta girl was among those shot and killed over the weekend as a rash of gun violence plagued the July Fourth holiday. Secoriea Turner was killed in a shooting in the same area where Rayshard Brooks died after being shot by a police officer three weeks ago.

"You can't blame this on a police officer," said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in a press conference. "You can't say that this is about criminal justice reform. This is about some people carrying some weapons who shot up a car with an 8-year old baby in the car."

The little girl's grieving mother was overcome with emotion. "We didn't do anything," she said.

In Chicago, 70 people were injured and 17 were killed, including a 7-year-old girl. In New York City, 50 people were shot and nine were killed by gun violence. Philadelphia, St. Louis and other cities were also affected. At least six of the innocent people caught in crossfire over the holiday were children, ranging from 6 to 14-years-old.

RELATED STORIES

This Carpenter Creates Crosses to Remember Victims of Gun Violence

Paralyzed Ex-Drug Dealers Urge Kids to Stay Away From Guns and Gang Violence

7,000 Pairs of Shoes Placed Outside Capitol to Represent Kids Killed by Gun Violence