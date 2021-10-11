Eighty-seven ultramarathon runners were rescued during a freak snowstorm Saturday in Utah, CBS News reported. A foot of fresh powder dropped in the area of the competition as racers made it to the top of Farmington Canyon, authorities said.

The DC Peaks 50 was cancelled by officials and as the snow came down, the runners competing had to be rescued by snow mobiles and 4x4s, CBS News reported. The runners were found 18.4 miles from the starting line, KUTV reported.

Some of the runners had to be treated for hypothermia following the rescue, People reported.

It was supposed to rain and be windy during the race, but race organizers had reportedly not anticipated snow.

"It was raining at the starting line, and it had forecasted rain," race director Jake Kilgore told The New York Times. "Nobody had forecasted over a foot of snow at Francis Peak. Nobody."

"Just a friendly reminder to be aware of weather conditions before you head out to enjoy the great outdoors," Davis County Sheriff's Office officials wrote on Facebook Saturday.

Sheriff Kelly Sparks echoed the sentiment.

"Venturing onto the mountains, trails, and bodies of water at this time of year can be dangerous because the weather changes rapidly and conditions can quickly become life threatening," he told KUTV. "Even a mild rain in the valley can translate to blizzard conditions at higher elevations."

The annual DC Peaks 50 is a 50-mile ultra-marathon through some of Utah’s largest mountains that begins at 5 a.m.

