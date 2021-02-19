Millions of Texans are still under orders to boil water as the winter blast continues to take its toll on the state’s utility infrastructure. But if your pipes are frozen, is it safe to drink melted snow?

Fourteen million people, many with homes flooded from burst pipes, have no clean water for drinking and cooking. Broken water mains and power blackouts have made the water supply undrinkable. Bottled water is being distributed, but residents of Houston, Austin and other cities are being told to boil water for up to three minutes.

Some are melting snow and ice, and boiling it is not so easy if there's still no power.

Survival expert Shane Hobel showed Inside Edition how to turn snow into water that’s safe to drink by boiling it over a fire. Hobel shared fire safety tips and showed us how to filter the water through cloth after boiling it.

