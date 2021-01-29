Oregon Health Workers Stuck in Snowstorm Rush to Deliver Vaccines to Stranded Drivers Before They Expire

Most people would curse their luck if they got caught in a snowstorm, but for drivers recently stranded in Oregon, it was a blessing. After Josephine County, Oregon public health director Michael Weber got caught in a snowstorm on his way between vaccination centers, he took to the road in search of people to administer the remaining six vaccines.

“You only have six hours to administer before it has to be thrown away,” Weber told Inside Edition.

Weber and his team went from car-to-car asking if anyone wanted the precious shots. All six were given to thrilled drivers, right on the side of the road.

“I felt completely at ease, completely comfortable, completely safe. They were super friendly,” Nicole Letona told Inside Edition.

One man was so ecstatic that he ripped off his shirt to get the needle in his arm.

RELATED STORIES

Inside Edition Tracks Down Florida Man Who Posted Craigslist Ad Offering $10,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

Auschwitz Survivor Receives 2nd Coronavirus Vaccine Dose on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Inside Edition's Jim Moret Helps His Elderly Parents Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments