9-Year-Old Crashes Car With 4-Year-Old Sister in Passenger Seat, Say They 'Wanted to Go on Vacation'

A 9-year-old girl sideswiped a truck on a Utah freeway with her 4-year-old sister in the passenger seat in an attempt to drive to the West Coast, according to reports.

The Utah Department of Transportation arrived at South Frontage Road in West Valley City to find the two young girls in the driver and passenger seats. The 9-year-old girl swerved into the semi around 5:05 a.m., KUTV reported.

They both were wearing their seatbelts at the time. Neither the trucker nor the girls were seriously injured.

"When officers arrived and found out a 9-year-old and a 4-year-old, two females, had taken their parents car from their residence and were traveling, we believe, to California," Lt. Sean McCarthy told reporters.

The girls told police that they were planning to drive to California because they wanted to go on vacation and "swim with dolphins," police said.

Meanwhile, the girl's parents were asleep at their home in West Jordan.

They were awakened by police who informed them about the accident, ABC7 reported.

The parents told authorities that there are latches on all of the doors except for the basement. The car keys were hung up in an elevated place but the children managed to get them.

The girls left the house around 3 a.m. and about an hour later they started driving towards West Valley City, which is about 12 miles away.

