9-Year-Old Uvalde Victim's Family Gifted Custom 'Encanto' Dress by Disney Costumers
Ellie Garcia, who lost her life in the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school massacre, was a big fan of the Disney movie. She would have turned 10 years old this Saturday.
It’s a special gift for a family in grief.
Ellie Garcia, who lost her life in the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school massacre, loved the movie “Encanto.”
Now, Disney is honoring her memory with a custom dress of the little girl’s favorite character Isabella, who famously sings "We Don't Talk About Bruno" in the film.
“We want to thank the Disney costume team for giving us this,” the family said.
Ellie loved to dance, and she enjoyed a special bond with her dad. Her 10th birthday would have fallen on Saturday.
Actress Adassa, who voiced Dolores in the movie, also sent the family a video message.
“Instead of leaving a happy birthday message wishing her many, many more years to come or singing her favorite song, I now leave this video as a condolence for your loss,” she said.
Disney also sent the Garcias a swatch of the fabric and flowers used to create Ellie’s dress, so they can hold onto them for comfort in the future.
