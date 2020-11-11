91-Year-Old Woman Trapped and Injured in Her Bedroom Survived 2 Days Eating Plant Soil

A 91-year-old woman fell to the ground, unable to move for two days, and was reportedly hours away from her death but she miraculously survived by eating the soil from her plant, according to a report. Rosemary Frank of the UK was rescued Oct. 13 by a volunteer driver named Derek who checked on her after the elderly woman missed her routine ride to the hair salon, the Mirror reported.

Frank was about six hours away from dying in her home in Kempsey, Worcestershire, but was discovered semiconscious in a pile of soil, the outlet reported.

The retired physiotherapist told the outlet that she woke up with soil all over her face and even beneath her fingernails.

“They found soil in my stomach so I must have eaten some in desperation to try and stay alive,” she said, according to the outlet. “The plant was a gift from my son, so I’m obviously very grateful for it.”

The last thing she remembers is talking to her daughter, who lives in Canada, on that previous Sunday evening –– and then suddenly waking up in the hospital Tuesday.

Frank stayed in the hospital for 10 days and is now in the care of her 60-year-old son at her home.

“She can’t remember anything; we don’t know exactly what her intentions were, but we think it might have just been on instinct,” her son said about the plant soil. “When you’re six hours away from death, I imagine you’ll resort to anything. It’s incredible really but Derek is really the life-saver here, not my plant.”

“I don’t see what I did as a big thing. It is what, I hope, anyone would have done," Derek said. "I am just relieved that Mrs. Frank is recovering well.”

RELATED STORIES