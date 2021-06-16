A Father's Day Gift Guide for New Dads and Dads-to-Be
A few thoughtful gift ideas for your favorite man who is about to become someone else's favorite.
Becoming a dad can be an at once terrifying and incredible prospect. Changing diapers, cleaning up messes, and long nights spent awake, glued to the baby cam are coupled with experiences that amount to the most rewarding ventures in a person's life. Whether it's your best friend, brother, cousin, or partner, show your favorite man that you're there for him as he transitions into becoming someone else's favorite.
This one is for the dads who are figuring it out as they go. For the ones who are pros and for the ones who can admit that they don't know.
Here is a selection of house-care, baby-care, and daddy-care items that the father-to-be will need (he just doesn't know it yet).
For the Dads Who Need a Good Night's Rest
Pluto Pillow offers a solid foam core encased within an outer plush pillow.
Help dad get a good night's rest. You know he'll need it.
For the One Who Comes Prepared for Any Mess
Safety 1st Oh S*** Kit With Changing Pads, Wipes and More.
Get dad a starter pack for all the messiness ahead.
For the One Who Needs to Put His Thoughts on Paper
Moleskine Paper Hard Cover Smart Notebook.
Encourage dad to keep his creativity alive. With this notebook, he will make sure to put the pen to the paper.
For the Dad With a Vision
Polaroid Hi-Print Bluetooth Connected Pocket Photo Printer.
Can dad never put the camera down? Give him a new way to capture the moments he'll always want to remember.
For the Dad Who Needs a Power Nap
Memory Foam Pillow Cube With Quilted Cover
If dad can sleep anywhere, he will appreciate this portable pillow.
For the One Who Can Handle a Heavy Load
Boat and Tote, Zip-Top
Does he always leave the house prepared? If dad packs more than his keys, wallet and phone in his pants pockets, this one is for him.
For the Stay-at-Home Dad Who Is Always On-The-Go
Men's Tactical Baby Carrier for Infants and Toddlers
Get him something to help him stay on-the-move with the baby by his side.
For the Dad Who Lives in That One Outfit
All Day Hoodie
Spice things up for dad with a new (favorite) hoodie to replace the old one that, let's face it, has been worn one too many times.
For the Dad Who Loves a Good Pun
Burrito Baby Cotton-Blend Tortilla Swaddle and Cap
Keep the baby cuddled and undeniably adorable in a cotton-made tortilla wrap.
For the One Who Loves Hangin' Around
Outdoor Leisure Double Person Cotton Hammock
For the One Who Likes a Good Laugh
"Your Baby's First Word Will Be DADA," by Comedian and Talk Show Host Jimmy Fallon
For the One Who Loves Audio Books
Story-time isn't just for kids. Give dad endless stories that he can enjoy anywhere he goes with an Audible subscription.
For the Dad Who Presses Snooze
Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock With Sunrise Simulation and Sunset Fading Night Light
Help dad get on the proper sleeping schedule with this sunrise simulating alarm clock.
For the Dad Who Has High Goals to Stay Healthy
FitBit
Help him achieve his goals with a health and fitness tracker that monitors his pace and distance, 24/7 heart rate and a comfortable wrist band.
For the Workaholic
SkipHop Stroll & Connect Universal Stroller Phone Mount
For the dads who still have to work. Help him multitask with an adjustable phone mount so he can play and work.
Trending on Inside Edition
Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’Offbeat
Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina HomeCrime
Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops SayCrime
Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman ContinuesCrime
How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?News