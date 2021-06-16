A Father's Day Gift Guide for New Dads and Dads-to-Be

Becoming a dad can be an at once terrifying and incredible prospect. Changing diapers, cleaning up messes, and long nights spent awake, glued to the baby cam are coupled with experiences that amount to the most rewarding ventures in a person's life. Whether it's your best friend, brother, cousin, or partner, show your favorite man that you're there for him as he transitions into becoming someone else's favorite.

This one is for the dads who are figuring it out as they go. For the ones who are pros and for the ones who can admit that they don't know.

Here is a selection of house-care, baby-care, and daddy-care items that the father-to-be will need (he just doesn't know it yet).

For the Dads Who Need a Good Night's Rest

Pluto Pillow offers a solid foam core encased within an outer plush pillow.

Plutopillow.com

Help dad get a good night's rest. You know he'll need it.

Shop on Pluto Pillow

For the One Who Comes Prepared for Any Mess

Safety 1st Oh S*** Kit With Changing Pads, Wipes and More.

Amazon.com

Get dad a starter pack for all the messiness ahead.

Shop on Amazon

For the One Who Needs to Put His Thoughts on Paper

Moleskine Paper Hard Cover Smart Notebook.

Amazon.com

Encourage dad to keep his creativity alive. With this notebook, he will make sure to put the pen to the paper.

Shop on Amazon

For the Dad With a Vision

Polaroid Hi-Print Bluetooth Connected Pocket Photo Printer.

Amazon.com

Can dad never put the camera down? Give him a new way to capture the moments he'll always want to remember.

Shop on Amazon

For the Dad Who Needs a Power Nap

Memory Foam Pillow Cube With Quilted Cover

Pillowcube.com

If dad can sleep anywhere, he will appreciate this portable pillow.

Shop on Pillow Cube

For the One Who Can Handle a Heavy Load

Boat and Tote, Zip-Top

LLBean.com

Does he always leave the house prepared? If dad packs more than his keys, wallet and phone in his pants pockets, this one is for him.

Shop on LL Bean

For the Stay-at-Home Dad Who Is Always On-The-Go

Men's Tactical Baby Carrier for Infants and Toddlers

Getty Images

Get him something to help him stay on-the-move with the baby by his side.

Shop on Amazon

For the Dad Who Lives in That One Outfit

All Day Hoodie

Outdoorvoices.com

Spice things up for dad with a new (favorite) hoodie to replace the old one that, let's face it, has been worn one too many times.

Shop on Outdoor Voices

For the Dad Who Loves a Good Pun

Burrito Baby Cotton-Blend Tortilla Swaddle and Cap

UncommonGoods.com

Keep the baby cuddled and undeniably adorable in a cotton-made tortilla wrap.

Shop on Uncommon Goods

For the One Who Loves Hangin' Around

Outdoor Leisure Double Person Cotton Hammock

Amazon.com

Shop on Amazon

For the One Who Likes a Good Laugh

"Your Baby's First Word Will Be DADA," by Comedian and Talk Show Host Jimmy Fallon

Amazon.com

Shop on Amazon

For the One Who Loves Audio Books

Audible.com

Story-time isn't just for kids. Give dad endless stories that he can enjoy anywhere he goes with an Audible subscription.

Shop on Audible

For the Dad Who Presses Snooze

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock With Sunrise Simulation and Sunset Fading Night Light

Amazon.com

Help dad get on the proper sleeping schedule with this sunrise simulating alarm clock.

Shop on Amazon

For the Dad Who Has High Goals to Stay Healthy

FitBit

Fitbit.com

Help him achieve his goals with a health and fitness tracker that monitors his pace and distance, 24/7 heart rate and a comfortable wrist band.

Shop on FitBit

For the Workaholic

SkipHop Stroll & Connect Universal Stroller Phone Mount

BuyBuyBaby.com

For the dads who still have to work. Help him multitask with an adjustable phone mount so he can play and work.

Shop on BuyBuyBaby