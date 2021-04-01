Way down the rabbit hole in Wales was a group of bunnies who made a shocking discovery. The four-legged creatures found artifacts dating back all the way to the Stone Age on the island Skokholm.

Among the artifacts found in a rabbit burrow were tools and pottery shards used to make clothes and boats, according to a press release.

Archaeologists at the Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales were nothing short of excited when they learned that the artifacts were used by hunter-gathers as far back as 9,000 years.

"Although these types of tools are well known on coastal sites on mainland Pembrokeshire and Cornwall, as well into Scotland and northern France, this is the first example from Skokholm, and the first firm evidence for Late Mesolithic occupation on the island," prehistoric stone tool expert Andrew David said.

The discovery offers a better understanding for archaeologists who, for the first time, have evidence that communities of the Middle Stone Age were living in the area.

The artifacts were found by the only two men living on the island nicknamed, "Dream Island," since it was placed on lock-down.

