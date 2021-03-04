Kids love to play with their stuffed animals. But when they hug and kiss them, they just might be getting an unexpected mouthful of dirt and harmful germs.

Inside Edition brought in professional toy cleaner, Sandra Gordan of Baby Quip, to help us take the dirt out of toys belonging to two families. We also swabbed them for germs and sent them in for testing.

“They’re just collecting debris, germs, microbes, mold, and you can't see it. It's microscopic,” Gordon told Inside Edition.

First up, Emerson and Xavier of the Roux family love to play with their stuffed animals. When Gordon gave them a thorough cleaning, they were so dirty, the water turned completely brown.

“Oh, that is really gross. I never would have thought that much dirt would have been in these guys,” their mom said.

Lab results showed that there were four different types of bacteria present on the toys, including staph aureus, which can cause skin infections and even pneumonia.

“That's pretty serious, and definitely not something I would expect to find on a stuffed animal,” their mom said.

Virginia and Ruby Lee Ryan also love their stuffed animals. Once again, when Gordan steam cleaned them, they were loaded with dirt. As for the germs, one of their toys also had the nasty bug, staph aureus.

“Oh my gosh, my daughter sleeps with this bear every night. That's horrible,” the girls’ mom said.

The lesson — be sure to steam clean your furry friends, or every so often, toss them in the washing machine, but first make sure you check the toys' cleaning instructions.

