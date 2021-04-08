A Model Train That Plays Classical Music Has Set a Guinness World Record | Inside Edition

A Model Train That Plays Classical Music Has Set a Guinness World Record

Offbeat
By Andrea Swindall
Updated: 9:38 AM PDT, April 08, 2021

The train, located in Hamburg, Germany, already had one record to its name. Now it's once again putting other model trains to shame.

A model train in Germany gives new meaning to the phrase “the little engine that could.” This train already holds the Guinness World Record for being the longest train model. Now it has another achievement to add to the books.

The model train now holds another Guinness World Record for “The longest melody played by a model train.” But this train doesn’t just play anything; it plays some of classical music's greatest hits, including songs by Beethoven and even Verdi and Strauss.

To do so, about 3,000 wine glasses are filled with liquid and are posted around the perimeter of the train track. When the train passes by and strikes them, they play the notes.

The train is located at the Miniature Wonderland Museum in Hamburg, Germany. And every day, as it choo-choos along, it's proving that it's not only beautiful but is talented as well.

RELATED STORIES

'French Spider-Man' Scales 660-Foot Building in Germany
Germany's First Giant Panda Cubs Are Doing Great at Berlin Zoo
Thousands Dress Up as Smurfs to Break World Record in Germany
Germany’s Riedmair Bakery Makes ‘Coronavirus Vaccine’ Doughnuts Near MunichOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Near-Death Experiences Prove to Be Transformative for These Women Who Say They Saw the Other Side
1

Near-Death Experiences Prove to Be Transformative for These Women Who Say They Saw the Other Side

News
Florida State Lawmaker Says Rep. Matt Gaetz, Joel Greenberg Left Her 'Uncomfortable' Voicemail in 2019
2

Florida State Lawmaker Says Rep. Matt Gaetz, Joel Greenberg Left Her 'Uncomfortable' Voicemail in 2019

Politics
2 Teenagers Arrested After Accidental Shooting of High School Senior During Target Practice, Police say
3

2 Teenagers Arrested After Accidental Shooting of High School Senior During Target Practice, Police say

Crime
Mother From UK Gives Birth to 'Super Twins' After Getting Pregnant Twice
4

Mother From UK Gives Birth to 'Super Twins' After Getting Pregnant Twice

Offbeat
Piney Point Reservoir: State of Emergency Declared as Leak in Florida Wastewater Pond Threatens Total Collapse
5

Piney Point Reservoir: State of Emergency Declared as Leak in Florida Wastewater Pond Threatens Total Collapse

News