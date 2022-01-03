A Natural Ice Cave Is Wowing Visitors in the Swiss Alps
Every year, the bluish cave, also known as The Mill, varies in shape and appearance.
This ice cave isn't man-made — it's all-natural. Located on a high-altitude glacier in the Swiss Alps, nature lovers and photographers are absolutely delighted by it.
"It's amazing to feel the cold air, the fresh air, and to see what nature makes possible," one visitor named Jens Baehrand said. "It's amazing to see all this ice, the glacier open. It's amazing to feel how small you are in this cave, in this environment. That's amazing."
Every year, the bluish cave varies in shape. It has a rounded ceiling made of thick ice about 16 feet high, and it is about 65 feet long.
The natural cave, also known as The Mill, forms through a siphon effect. Each spring and summer, the cavity fills with water from melted snow and forms a lake. In the fall, the plug disappears, and the water drains out of the cave.
Visitors can get to the tunnel by foot in 15 minutes from the chairlift at the resort. But according to organizers, it is at their own risk.
