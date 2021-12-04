A Rare Blizzard Warning Is in Effect in Hawaii

Hawaii is known for its beautiful weather year-round, but anyone living or visiting the region at the moment must brace for possible blizzards.

There are blizzard warnings in two states at the moment, according to CNN. Alaska, which is relatively common, and Hawaii.

Blizzard warnings in the Aloha State are quite rare. In fact, it’s been over 3.5 years (1,347 days, to be exact) since the last blizzard warning was issued in the region.

At least a foot of snow and winds gusting at over 100 mph have been forecasted through the weekend.

In Hawaii, Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, two mountain peaks 13,000 feet above sea level, are the only two locations in the state where snow falls annually, CNN said.

From October to April, temperatures regularly drop below freezing during the wet season.

Both peaks are currently capped in snow, and Mauna Loa was closed earlier this week due to the intense weather conditions.

A flood watch is also in place for many parts of the state.

“Heavy rainfall will be a threat, and shower bands may line up over portions of the state for extended periods of time, increasing the threat for flooding,” the National Weather Service said.

