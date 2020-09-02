Accused Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Thanks Supporters From Behind Bars

The 17-year-old facing homicide charges in a pair of fatal shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin is speaking out from behind bars. Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of shooting and killing two people at a protest, said he thinks he will be free soon.

"I'm going to be out of here soon and stay strong and I hope to see you guys soon," Rittenhouse said. His lawyer held up a phone so that he could thank supporters who have raised more than half a million dollars for his defense fund.

"I just want to thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart for the underlying support," he said. "I want to thank all of you for the mail I’ve been receiving. It’s been really helpful."

The shootings happened on the third night of protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot several times by police on Aug. 23 as he entered an SUV. Blake survived, but is now paralyzed from the waist down, his family said.

Rittenhouse's claim of self defense has been taken up by President Donald Trump.

"He was trying to get away from them and he fell and they very violently attacked him," Trump said. "He was in very big trouble he probably would have been killed."

Inside Edition has obtained new video allegedly showing Rittenhouse involved in a July brawl. He was wearing red, white and blue shorts and can be seen landing three blows on a young woman who was reportedly fighting with his sister.

