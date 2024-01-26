A man who authorities say has been stalking singer Taylor Swift was arrested outside of her New York apartment for the third time.

Questions are being raised about why the man, 33-year-old David Crowe, was freed after prosecutors say he was spotted outside Swift’s home 30 times in two months. Crowe is from Seattle and now lives in Brooklyn.

Authorities say Crowe’s behavior began in November when he was repeatedly seen outside Swift’s home in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan. They say he has asked to speak with Swift and allegedly attempted to enter her home. He was recently seen going through a dumpster outside of Swift’s building.

Crowe was first arrested on Jan. 20. Two days later, he was arrested again after a neighbor witnessed him “acting erratically.”

Crowe was released from custody after his second arrest on zero dollars bail. Less than an hour later, he was seen across the street from Swift’s home. Officers were called again and he was arrested for a third time.

“The judge issued an order of protection which is very standard, probably 95 percent of people are able to follow that. It’s a court order. There’s consequences for violating it, he’s in the 5 percent that just don’t care,” criminal defense attorney Jason Goldman tells Inside Edition.

Concerns about Swift’s safety are on the rise. Thursday’s New York Post editorial featured a headline reading, “Taylor Swift can’t be the next John Lennon,” referring to the Beatle legend who was assassinated in Manhattan by a crazed fan in 1980.

Some people are remembering the murder of actress Rebecca Schaffer, the 21-year-old star of the 1980s sitcom, “My Sister Sam.” She was shot to death by an obsessed fan who had been stalking her for three years.

“We don’t know his level of intellect necessarily. He might be smarter than he’s coming off as but there should be a high level of concern at this point,” Goldman says.

The custodian for Swift’s building says he confronted Crowe 10 times telling him to leave, but he continued to come back.