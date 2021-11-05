This may be the world's largest ice cube. The four-ton hunk of frozen H20 comes from an actual iceberg. It was hauled to Glasgow, Scotland, from Greenland, by an organization called Arctic Basecamp.

Glasgow is currently hosting the United Nations' COP26 climate summit. World leaders are meeting in the hopes of reaching agreements to limit climate change.

"Arctic Basecamp is in Glasgow at COP26 because we are trying to remind delegates that the Arctic is in crisis," sustainability professor Gail Whiteman from Exeter University explained.

"And there is no better way of doing that than bringing a real Arctic Basecamp science tent and a real iceberg from Greenland."

The berg has already started to melt, which is kind of the point.

"What we are trying to say to them is that while they are inside trying to deal with economic realities or geopolitical tensions, this iceberg is out here melting away just like all the other icebergs," Whiteman added.

A recent report in Nature Communications says three-and-a-half trillion tons of Greenland's ice sheet melted in the past decade.

While speaking, Professor Whiteman held up a bottle of iceberg water to make a point.

"This is real Arctic glacial meltwater that we have brought to Glasgow at COP26 to give to delegates as a bottled warning," she said.

"Seventeen million of these bottles are melting a second from the Greenland ice sheet, and if that doesn't wake up the delegates, nothing will."

