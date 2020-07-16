Actor Chris Evans Gifts 'Captain America' Shield to Hero Boy Mauled by Dog While Saving Little Sister

A little boy in Wyoming got a big shout-out from actor Chris Evans, who praised the child's bravery in saving his kid sister from an attacking dog.

Six-year-old Bridger Walker was horribly mauled last week when he stepped between a lunging dog and his younger sister. Bridger's swollen and bitten face required some 90 stitches, his aunt posted on Instagram, along with photos of the blond-haired boy and his towheaded sister.

The post noted that Bridger was a huge Marvel fan and loved Captain America.

That's when Evans stepped in, answering the aunt's message with a video-taped one of his own.

"Pal, you're a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless — your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you," Evans said in a post the family made public.

"Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I've seen, I don't think there's much that can slow you down," Evans advised.

He also told the boy to be on the lookout for a Captain America shield coming his way.

In her post, Aunt Nikki Walker wrote, "We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks."

