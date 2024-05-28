Actor Robert De Niro appeared outside the court as Donald Trump’s hush money trial was back in session Tuesday after a six-day break.

“I had to come down,” De Niro tells Inside Edition. “Look what’s going on — you have to speak out.”

De Niro slammed the former president as closing arguments were underway.

“If Trump returned to the White House you can kiss these freedoms goodbye that we all take for granted,” the actor said.

De Niro’s remarks seemed to have enraged the Trump supporters gathered outside the court. They crowded around him as he was leaving and shouted at the Oscar-winner.

De Niro fired back.

“You think by yelling and intimidating ... you’re not going to intimidate, that’s what Trump does, we’re going to fight back,” De Niro said. “You are gangsters.”

Meanwhile, the Trump family appeared in court with Tiffany Trump joining Don Jr., Eric and Eric’s wife, Lara.

The defense team’s closing arguments went first, with Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, blasting the prosecutor’s main witness, Michael Cohen.

“He’s literally like the M.V.P of liars,” Blanche told the jury. “Michael Cohen is the G.L.O.A.T. The Greatest Liar of All Time.”

Blanche also accused prosecutors of having Stormy Daniels testify to “inflame the jury’s emotions and embarrass the former president.”

“I think Todd Blanche did a better job today in the closing argument than he’s done the entire time. He was very organized, everything was sequential. His main theme was, ‘Michael Cohen a liar, you can not believe him,’ and I think the jury really was listening,” Law and Crime legal analyst and host Terri Austin tells Inside Edition. “I do think that he hit home with that theme.”