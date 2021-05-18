Who doesn’t love watching Adam Sandler playing basketball? He was recently seen on a Long Island, New York, court wearing a pink polo shirt and basketball shorts. Robert Whitehorn III, who recorded a video of him playing, was elated to catch him in action.

“We just watched him play, and it was awesome,” Robert said. “He's a very selfless player. He likes to pass. It's awesome."

The comedian must want to get in exercise after all those IHOP all-you-can-eat milkshakes. The restaurant recently had an All-You-Can-Eat Milkshake Monday to honor Adam after a video went viral of an employee telling him the wait to eat at the restaurant was 30 minutes.

And, of course, the video of him playing ball led to some on Twitter poking fun at Adam’s attire. One person tweeted, "Adam Sandler playing basketball in collared shirts feels like performance art.” Another added, “Not Adam Sandler running point in 3XL Under Armour shorts and a Nautica polo.” But they should know it’s just his style.

And since Sandler was in Long Island, the Long Island Nets even chimed in. They wrote, “Hey, @AdamSandler, if you want to come to one of our Local Player Tryouts, let us know.”

Adam is known for loving the sport, and this isn’t the first time the former “Saturday Night Live” star was spotted playing. In fact, YouTube has several videos of him playing ball.

And Robert Whitehorn III has one last message for Adam. “If Mr. Sandler is even seeing this, I think it would be awesome if you have any free time at all to do a charity basketball game in long Island. I would love to help him put that together because he obviously has done a lot of charity. I'll take care of it. Just let me know if you would ever want to do that. I'm here for it.”

Related Stories