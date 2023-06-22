A quarantine zone has been established in Broward County, Florida, after a giant African land snail was spotted earlier this month, according to reports.

The quarantine, which was announced Tuesday by county officials, says that it is illegal to move the giant snails or plants, including soil, compost and yard waste, in or out of the zone without a compliance agreement from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, according to NBC Miami.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will treat the affected area with a pesticide called metaldehyde, which they are calling “snail bait.” It has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use on crops and in residential areas, USA Today reported.

The pesticide works by targeting what gives snails and slugs their signature slimy feel, hindering their ability to produce mucus and leading to dehydration, issues with digestion and mobility, and eventually leading to death within days, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

It remains unclear how the African snail got to the area.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says the African land snail is one of the most damaging snails in the world. It consumes at least 500 different types of plants.

The African snails could be devastating to Florida's agriculture and natural areas. They cause extensive damage to tropical and subtropical environments and pose a serious health risk to humans by carrying the parasite rat lungworm, which is known to cause meningitis in humans, The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said.

Giant African land snails are illegal to import or possess in the United States without a permit.